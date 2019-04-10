Showering Habits

Do you SHOWER like everyone else?

April 10, 2019
Courtney & Company

Over 50,000 people recently took a BuzzFeed poll that looked into America's showering habits. 

Here are nine questions, and how people answered them...

1.  Do you shower in the morning, at night, or both?  28% said morning . . . 43% said night . . . 25% said both . . . and 4% said they usually shower in the afternoon.

2.  What part of your body do you wash first?  Hair was the #1 answer with 65% of the vote.  Then your body, 19% . . . and your face, 13%.

3.  Do you use body wash or soap?  75% of us use body wash now . . . 24% use soap . . . and 1% said they just use water.  (???)

4.  Do you use a washcloth, a loofa, or just your hands?  The most popular answer was just your HANDS, 44%.  38% said a loofa . . . 14% said a washcloth . . . and 4% said they used something else.

5.  Do you shave in the shower?  Only 11% of people said they never do.

6.  Have you ever CRIED in the shower?  78% of us have.

7.  Have you had shower SEX?  57% said yes.  And another 32% haven't, but want to.

8.  Do you ever sing in the shower?  77% of us do it.

9.  Do you ever pee in the shower?  80% of people said yes. 

