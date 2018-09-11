Should 9/11 Be A Federal Holiday?

Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11. And a new poll just asked people if it should be a federal holiday.

Here are the results...

1. 38% say it SHOULD become a federal holiday.

2. 42% say it shouldn't.

3. And the other 20% aren't sure.

By the way, there IS a name for this day. Every year since it's happened, the President has named September 11th as "Patriot Day."

But it's not a federal holiday, which means schools, banks, and the government are still open, and people aren't getting an official day off of work.

