Should 9/11 Be A Federal Holiday?

September 11, 2018
Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11.  And a new poll just asked people if it should be a federal holiday.

Here are the results...

1.  38% say it SHOULD become a federal holiday.

2.  42% say it shouldn't.

3.  And the other 20% aren't sure.

By the way, there IS a name for this day.  Every year since it's happened, the President has named September 11th as "Patriot Day."

But it's not a federal holiday, which means schools, banks, and the government are still open, and people aren't getting an official day off of work. 

