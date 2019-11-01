Shopping On Black Friday

According to a new survey, 61% of people say they have no plans to shop in person on Black Friday. They'll either buy everything online or not buy anything that day.

And here are the reasons why...

1. Stores are too busy.

2. Online shopping is easier.

3. The cheaper prices aren't worth the hassle.

4. There are better deals at other times of the year.

5. Customer service on Black Friday is worse than normal.

Believe it or not, millennials are the most likely to shop in person on Black Friday, and more than half of them plan on hitting some stores.

