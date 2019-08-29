Shania Twain's Best Songs

"Rolling Stone" put together a list of Shania Twains's 20 best songs for her 54th birthday yesterday. Here's their Top 10...

1. "You're Still the One", 1998

2. "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!", 1997

3. "If You're Not in It for Love (I'm Outta Here)", 1995

4. "That Don't Impress Me Much", 1998

5. "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under", 1995

6. "From This Moment On", 1998

7. "Any Man of Mine", 1995

8. "Home Ain't Where His Heart Is (Anymore)", 1996

9. "No One Needs to Know", 1996

10. "Honey, I'm Home", 1998

