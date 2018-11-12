The Sexiest Man Dead
Who is the sexiest DEAD male celebrity?
"People" magazine has its Sexiest Man Alive, so Buzzfeed decided to go the other way and proclaim a Sexiest Man DEAD.
They did it as a poll, and THEY provided the choices, so it wasn't completely open-ended. And unfortunately, all the choices are pretty old-school, so there's no Patrick Swayze or Paul Walker or even Prince.
It was all people like Paul Newman, James Dean, Clark Gable . . . basically people only Baby Boomers would know or care about. They provided 32 names, and in the end, it was a runaway. Here's the Top 10...
1. Marlon Brando, 45%
2. Paul Newman, 11%
3. James Dean, 7%
4. Omar Sharif, 4%
5. Laurence Olivier, about 3%
6. Elvis, about 3%
7. Gene Kelly, about 3%
8. Yul Brenner, about 2%
9. Anthony Perkins, about 2%
10. Gregory Peck, about 2%
