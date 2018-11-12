The Sexiest Man Dead

Who is the sexiest DEAD male celebrity?

November 12, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by George Long-USA TODAY NETWORK)

"People" magazine has its Sexiest Man Alive, so Buzzfeed decided to go the other way and proclaim a Sexiest Man DEAD.

They did it as a poll, and THEY provided the choices, so it wasn't completely open-ended.  And unfortunately, all the choices are pretty old-school, so there's no Patrick Swayze or Paul Walker or even Prince.

It was all people like Paul Newman, James Dean, Clark Gable . . . basically people only Baby Boomers would know or care about.  They provided 32 names, and in the end, it was a runaway.  Here's the Top 10...

1.  Marlon Brando, 45%

2.  Paul Newman,  11%

3.  James Dean,  7%

4.  Omar Sharif,  4%

5.  Laurence Olivier, about 3%

6.  Elvis, about 3%

7.  Gene Kelly, about 3%

8.  Yul Brenner, about 2%

9.  Anthony Perkins, about 2%

10.  Gregory Peck, about 2%

