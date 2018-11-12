The Sexiest Man Dead

"People" magazine has its Sexiest Man Alive, so Buzzfeed decided to go the other way and proclaim a Sexiest Man DEAD.

They did it as a poll, and THEY provided the choices, so it wasn't completely open-ended. And unfortunately, all the choices are pretty old-school, so there's no Patrick Swayze or Paul Walker or even Prince.

It was all people like Paul Newman, James Dean, Clark Gable . . . basically people only Baby Boomers would know or care about. They provided 32 names, and in the end, it was a runaway. Here's the Top 10...

1. Marlon Brando, 45%

2. Paul Newman, 11%

3. James Dean, 7%

4. Omar Sharif, 4%

5. Laurence Olivier, about 3%

6. Elvis, about 3%

7. Gene Kelly, about 3%

8. Yul Brenner, about 2%

9. Anthony Perkins, about 2%

10. Gregory Peck, about 2%

