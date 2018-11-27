The Sexiest Holiday Songs

What are the SEXIEST songs for the holidays?

November 27, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new poll asked people to name the sexiest holiday songs of all time...  Meaning songs you'd have no problem getting BUSY to...  And #1 is "Jingle Bells".  32% of people said it's a good song for some holiday naught time.  Here's the Top 5:

1) "Jingle Bells"

2) "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

3) "Jingle Bell Rock"

4) "Baby, It's Cold Outside"

5) "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
sexiest
holiday
songs
Christmas