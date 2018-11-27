A new poll asked people to name the sexiest holiday songs of all time... Meaning songs you'd have no problem getting BUSY to... And #1 is "Jingle Bells". 32% of people said it's a good song for some holiday naught time. Here's the Top 5:

1) "Jingle Bells"

2) "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

3) "Jingle Bell Rock"

4) "Baby, It's Cold Outside"

5) "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

