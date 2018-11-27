The Sexiest Holiday Songs
What are the SEXIEST songs for the holidays?
November 27, 2018
A new poll asked people to name the sexiest holiday songs of all time... Meaning songs you'd have no problem getting BUSY to... And #1 is "Jingle Bells". 32% of people said it's a good song for some holiday naught time. Here's the Top 5:
1) "Jingle Bells"
2) "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
3) "Jingle Bell Rock"
4) "Baby, It's Cold Outside"
5) "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
Click Here to see more.