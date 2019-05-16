Selena Gomez Isn't A Fan Of Social Media

Selena Gomez is the third most followed person on Instagram. She has more than 150 million followers. So she has certainly enjoyed the benefits of social media. But that doesn't mean she has to LIKE it.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, she said she's worried about the effect social media is having on her generation. Quote, "They're not aware of the news or anything going on.

"It's selfish . . . I don't wanna say selfish because it feels rude . . . but it's dangerous for sure. I think our world is going through a lot, obviously. But for my generation, specifically, social media has been terrible."

As for what people can do to lessen the effects, Selena says, TAKE A BREAK. Quote, "It can be great in moments, but I would just be careful and allow yourself some time limits when you should use it and when not."

Click Here to see more.