Score $4 Cardinal Tickets Thanks to Budweiser!

May 22, 2018
St. Louis Cardinal Fans

The St. Louis Cardinals are proud to team up with Budweiser to present fans with a special discount ticket offer.  On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $4 to watch the Cardinals square off against the Miami Marlins on June 5-7 or the San Diego Padres on June 11-13.

These specially priced $4 tickets will be available while supplies last.  Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/four.

