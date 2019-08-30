School Memories

What do you remember most about school?

August 30, 2019
Courtney & Company

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to a new survey, 80% of parents say they have great memories of the back-to-school season.  And here are the 10 most common things we remember from those days...

1.  Bringing my lunch to school, 53%.

2.  Not being able to tell what kind of mystery meat the cafeteria was serving, 47%.

3.  Trading food during lunch, 47%.

4.  Eating the nasty cafeteria food, 45%.

5.  Showing off new school supplies, 40%.

6.  Struggling to open my locker, 34%.

7.  Learning how to type on a computer, 31%.

8.  Learning how to write cursive, 30%.

9.  Getting lost on the first day, 29%.

10.  Finding out who your teachers were on the first day, 29%. 

