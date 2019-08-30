School Memories
What do you remember most about school?
August 30, 2019
According to a new survey, 80% of parents say they have great memories of the back-to-school season. And here are the 10 most common things we remember from those days...
1. Bringing my lunch to school, 53%.
2. Not being able to tell what kind of mystery meat the cafeteria was serving, 47%.
3. Trading food during lunch, 47%.
4. Eating the nasty cafeteria food, 45%.
5. Showing off new school supplies, 40%.
6. Struggling to open my locker, 34%.
7. Learning how to type on a computer, 31%.
8. Learning how to write cursive, 30%.
9. Getting lost on the first day, 29%.
10. Finding out who your teachers were on the first day, 29%.
