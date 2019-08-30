School Memories

According to a new survey, 80% of parents say they have great memories of the back-to-school season. And here are the 10 most common things we remember from those days...

1. Bringing my lunch to school, 53%.

2. Not being able to tell what kind of mystery meat the cafeteria was serving, 47%.

3. Trading food during lunch, 47%.

4. Eating the nasty cafeteria food, 45%.

5. Showing off new school supplies, 40%.

6. Struggling to open my locker, 34%.

7. Learning how to type on a computer, 31%.

8. Learning how to write cursive, 30%.

9. Getting lost on the first day, 29%.

10. Finding out who your teachers were on the first day, 29%.

