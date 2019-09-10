The Safest Cities To Visit In The World

The Economist Intelligence Unit just put out a list of the SAFEST big cities to travel to.

They don't just look at how likely you are to get mugged. They also look at infrastructure, potential diseases you could catch, and how likely you are to have your identity stolen while you're there.

Here are the ten safest cities to visit in 2019...

1. Tokyo, Japan.

2. Singapore.

3. Osaka, Japan.

4. Amsterdam.

5. Sydney, Australia.

6. Toronto.

7. Washington, D.C. It's the only U.S. city in the top ten. Chicago is #11 though.

8. Copenhagen, Denmark.

9. Seoul, South Korea.

10. Melbourne, Australia.

