The Safest And Most Dangerous States On The Fourth Of July

A website called A Secure Life just ranked the states from the safest to the most dangerous places to be on the Fourth of July.

And their rankings are based on what they call, quote, "two of the most prevalent dangers" on the Fourth, which are: Impaired driving and wildfires.

So with that data, the most dangerous places to be tomorrow are: Oklahoma . . . Idaho . . . Kansas . . . Washington . . . California . . . Arizona . . . Nevada . . . Oregon . . . Wyoming . . . and Tennessee.

The 10 safest states are: Delaware . . . ILLINOIS . . . Wisconsin . . . Indiana . . . West Virginia . . . Maryland . . . Ohio . . . Maine . . . Rhode Island . . . Michigan.

