Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Highlights

Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues, the Cars, Dire Straits, and others were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

April 16, 2018
Courtney & Company
Features

BON JOVI, THE MOODY BLUES, THE CARS, DIRE STRAITS, NINA SIMONE and SISTER ROSETTA THARPE officially became Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Saturday night.

They also inducted six SONGS that helped shape rock and roll, including "Louie Louie", "The Twist", "A Whiter Shade of Pale", and "Born to Be Wild".

