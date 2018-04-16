Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Highlights

BON JOVI, THE MOODY BLUES, THE CARS, DIRE STRAITS, NINA SIMONE and SISTER ROSETTA THARPE officially became Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on Saturday night.

They also inducted six SONGS that helped shape rock and roll, including "Louie Louie", "The Twist", "A Whiter Shade of Pale", and "Born to Be Wild".

