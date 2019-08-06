Robocalls In A Month

How many spam calls or robocalls do you get a month?

August 6, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A recent survey found only 3% of Americans get ZERO spam calls or robocalls a month.  Which is right around the same number of people who don't own a phone.

So, apparently that's the only way you can totally avoid them.

48% of people in the survey said they get more than 10 spam calls a month.  There weren't any options higher than 10.

14% said they get between 7 and 10 a month . . . 10% said 4 to 6 . . . 12% said 1 to 3 spam calls a month . . . and 3% don't get any.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
how
many
robocalls
month
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events