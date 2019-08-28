The Richest Country Stars

The site TheRichest.com has a list of the wealthiest country stars. And we're talking their net worth, not what they've made over the past year.

Here's the Top 10, along with their age, and estimated current net worth:

1. Dolly Parton, 73, $500 million

2. Shania Twain, 54, $400 million.

3. Toby Keith, 58, $365 million

4. Garth Brooks, 57, $330 million

5. George Strait, 67, $300 million

6. Kenny Rogers, 81, $250 million

7. Kenny Chesney, 51, $190 million

8. Reba McEntire, 64, $95 million. This appears to be a three-way tie, with . . .

9. Alan Jackson, 60, $95 million

10. Brad Paisley, 46, $95 million

Brad is the youngest person on this list, but if Taylor Swift was still country, she'd blow him out of the water. Taylor is 29, and is reportedly worth $400 million, which would rank her second or third on this list.

