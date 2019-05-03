The Richest Contracts In Sports History

"USA Today" has a list of the 20 richest contracts in sports history. They ranked them by the total amount, but also listed the length of each deal, when it was signed, and the average payout per year.

Here's the list:

1. Mike Trout: $426.5 million/12 years, 2019. Average Per Year: $35.5 million

2. Boxer Canelo Alvarez: $365 million/5 years/11 fights, 2018. Avg. Per Year: $73 million

3. Bryce Harper: $330 million/13 years, 2019. Avg. Per Year: $25.4 million

4. Giancarlo Stanton: $325 million/13 years, 2014. Avg. Per Year: $25 million

5. Manny Machado: $300 million/10 years, 2019. Avg. Per Year: $30 million

6. Alex Rodriguez: $275 million/10 years, 2008. Avg. Per Year: $27.5 million

7. Nolan Arenado: $260 million/8 years, 2019. Avg. Per Year: $32.5 million

8. Alex Rodriguez: $252 million/10 years, 2001. Avg. Per Year: $25.2 million

9. Miguel Cabrera: $247 million/8 years, 2016. Avg. Per Year: $31 million

10. Robinson Cano: $240 million/10 years, 2014. Avg. Per Year: $24 million

Tied with: Albert Pujols: $240 million/10 years, 2012. Avg. Per Year: $24 million

