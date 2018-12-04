The Return Of Boot-Cut Jeans

Are BOOT-CUT jeans really makeing a comeback?

December 4, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Cheryl Casey/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

"GQ" says that bootcut jeans are making a comeback, but is the world ready for it?

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
boot-cut
jeans
return