Remembering Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall passed away on Monday, reportedly from complications of diabetes. She was 75. She was previously diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in 2009.

Penny was most famous for starring as Laverne DeFazio on "Laverne & Shirley", which was a spin-off of "Happy Days".

But she was also a successful director in the '80s and '90s. She did the Whoopi Goldberg movie "Jumpin' Jack Flash", the Tom Hanks movie "Big", the Robin Williams movie "Awakenings", "A League of Their Own" . . .

The Danny DeVito comedy "Renaissance Man", the Whitney Houston movie "The Preacher's Wife", and Drew Barrymore's "Riding in Cars with Boys".

Penny's brother was actor and producer Garry Marshall, who created "Happy Days", "Laverne & Shirley", and adapted "The Odd Couple" for TV. Clearly, he worked with her a lot, and helped her get her start.

(Pre-Laverne, she played Oscar's secretary Myrna on "The Odd Couple".)

Garry passed away two years ago at the age of 81.

Penny broke a lot of ground as a director, in fact, she became the first female director to gross more than $100 million at the box office with "Big". It made about $115 million domestically, which made it the fourth biggest movie of 1988.

Four years later, "A League of Their Own" also cracked $100 million. BoxOfficeMojo.com says that in today's money, "Big" and "A League of Their Own" would've made more than $255 million and $236 million, respectively.

Penny was married twice . . . to Michael Henry for a few years in the '60s, and to ROB REINER from 1971 to 1979. She also dated ART GARFUNKEL in the '80s. They never married, but remained close friends.

Rob Tweeted, quote, "I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."

No word yet from Art, but a while back he praised Penny for helping him through his depression, and added, quote, "Penny is a sweet human being who can bring anybody down to earth. We had a lot of laughs, great sex, and a ton of party nights."

