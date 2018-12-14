Remaking Santa Claus

If you could UPDATE Santa, what would he look like?

December 14, 2018
Remake Santa, Would You Want Him to be Tattooed? A Hipster? A Woman?

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are some ways people would change Santa, according to a new survey:  11% would make Santa female . . . 8% would give him tattoos . . . 4% would shave his beard . . . and 4% would make him a hipster.

A new survey asked people what changes they'd want to make to modernize Santa.  And here are some of the top answers...

1.  Make Santa gender neutral, 17%.

2.  Have him travel in a flying car instead of a sleigh, 15%.

3.  Give him a hoverboard, 11%.

4.  Make Santa female, 11%.

5.  Make him slimmer, 8%.

6.  Give him tattoos, 8%.

7.  Have him drink beer, not milk, 7%.

8.  Give him dreadlocks, 5%.

9.  Shave his beard, 4%.

10.  Make him a hipster, 4%.

