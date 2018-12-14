Remaking Santa Claus
If you could UPDATE Santa, what would he look like?
December 14, 2018
Remake Santa, Would You Want Him to be Tattooed? A Hipster? A Woman?
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are some ways people would change Santa, according to a new survey: 11% would make Santa female . . . 8% would give him tattoos . . . 4% would shave his beard . . . and 4% would make him a hipster.
A new survey asked people what changes they'd want to make to modernize Santa. And here are some of the top answers...
1. Make Santa gender neutral, 17%.
2. Have him travel in a flying car instead of a sleigh, 15%.
3. Give him a hoverboard, 11%.
4. Make Santa female, 11%.
5. Make him slimmer, 8%.
6. Give him tattoos, 8%.
7. Have him drink beer, not milk, 7%.
8. Give him dreadlocks, 5%.
9. Shave his beard, 4%.
10. Make him a hipster, 4%.
