Reasons We Are Excited About Fall

Here's why we are excited that FALL is returning...

August 23, 2019
Courtney & Company

Features

Fall is basically here, and a new survey asked people what they're excited about for the change to fall...

1.  The change in the weather, 44%.

2.  Football coming back, 37%.

3.  Pumpkin spice foods and drinks, 37%.

4.  The leaves changing colors, 35%.

5.  Lower electric bills, 29%.

6.  Going apple picking, 23%.

7.  Drinking warm drinks, 22%.

8.  Lots of TV shows coming back, 20%.

9.  Thanksgiving, 20%.

10.  Wearing sweaters and baggier clothes, 19%. 

