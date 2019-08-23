Reasons We Are Excited About Fall

Fall is basically here, and a new survey asked people what they're excited about for the change to fall...

1. The change in the weather, 44%.

2. Football coming back, 37%.

3. Pumpkin spice foods and drinks, 37%.

4. The leaves changing colors, 35%.

5. Lower electric bills, 29%.

6. Going apple picking, 23%.

7. Drinking warm drinks, 22%.

8. Lots of TV shows coming back, 20%.

9. Thanksgiving, 20%.

10. Wearing sweaters and baggier clothes, 19%.

