Reasons We Are Excited About Fall
Here's why we are excited that FALL is returning...
August 23, 2019
Fall is basically here, and a new survey asked people what they're excited about for the change to fall...
1. The change in the weather, 44%.
2. Football coming back, 37%.
3. Pumpkin spice foods and drinks, 37%.
4. The leaves changing colors, 35%.
5. Lower electric bills, 29%.
6. Going apple picking, 23%.
7. Drinking warm drinks, 22%.
8. Lots of TV shows coming back, 20%.
9. Thanksgiving, 20%.
10. Wearing sweaters and baggier clothes, 19%.
Click Here to see more.