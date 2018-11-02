The Real Signs Of Love

A new survey asked people for the TRUE signs of love... And here are the top 10...

1. Accepting the other person's imperfections.

2. Being comfortable sitting there in silence.

3. Traveling long distances to see each other.

4. Calling or texting when you say you will.

5. Saving the last piece of chocolate for them.

6. Taking them out for a meal.

7. Surprising them with a trip.

8. Warming up the bed for them in the winter.

9. Buying them random gifts.

10. Being quiet in the morning while you get ready if they're still asleep.

