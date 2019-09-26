Random Celebrity Fun Facts

Here are a few RANDOM fun facts about some of your favorite celebs...

1. TIM ALLEN was arrested for cocaine possession in 1979, and did two years.

2. MADONNA originally wanted to kiss JENNIFER LOPEZ at the 2003 "VMAs".

3. Before "Friends", JENNIFER ANISTON turned down a gig on "SNL".

4. CHANNING TATUM played a bartender in RICKY MARTIN's "She Bangs" video. He was paid $400.

5. BILL MURRAY was arrested when he was 20 for trying to bring 10 pounds of marijuana on a plane.

6. When LADY GAGA was at NYU, some students started a Facebook group called "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous".

7. DENNIS RODMAN has 28 siblings.

8. MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY has a fear of revolving doors.

9. LEONARDO DICAPRIO got his name because his mom was looking at a Da Vinci painting at a museum in Italy when he first kicked.

10. TAYLOR SWIFT has a framed picture of KANYE interrupting her in her living room. It's captioned: "Life is full of little interruptions."

11. JAMIE LEE CURTIS is JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S godmother, and Jake is HEATH LEDGER's daughter's godfather.

12. Growing up, KATY PERRY wasn't allowed to eat Lucky Charms cereal because luck was "linked to the devil." Her family also called deviled eggs, "angel eggs."

Click Here to see more.