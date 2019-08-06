The Radio Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2019

The Radio Hall of Fame has announced this year's class of inductees. Here they are, in no particular order...

1. Ryan Seacrest, KIIS-FM in Los Angeles

2. Dr. Ruth Westheimer, "The Dr. Ruth Show"

3. John Tesh, "Intelligence for your Life"

4. Jim Rome, "The Jim Rome Show"

5. Kevin Ryder and Gene 'Bean' Baxter, "The Kevin & Bean Show"

6. Joe Madison, a.k.a. 'The Black Eagle'

7. Longtime New York City DJ Harry Harrison

8. Sean 'Hollywood' Hamilton, WKTU-FM in New York

This year's ceremony will happen on November 8th at Gotham Hall in New York.

