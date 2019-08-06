The Radio Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2019

Ryan Seacrest is just one of many new members into the national Radio Hall of Fame.

August 6, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The Radio Hall of Fame has announced this year's class of inductees.  Here they are, in no particular order...

1.  Ryan Seacrest, KIIS-FM in Los Angeles

2.  Dr. Ruth Westheimer, "The Dr. Ruth Show"

3.  John Tesh, "Intelligence for your Life"

4.  Jim Rome, "The Jim Rome Show"

5.  Kevin Ryder and Gene 'Bean' Baxter, "The Kevin & Bean Show"

6.  Joe Madison, a.k.a. 'The Black Eagle'

7.  Longtime New York City DJ Harry Harrison

8.  Sean 'Hollywood' Hamilton, WKTU-FM in New York

This year's ceremony will happen on November 8th at Gotham Hall in New York. 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
radio
hall
fame
class
2019
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events