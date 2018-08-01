Quiz: Taylor Swift Lyrics Versus Computer-Generated Lyrics

A group of data scientists fed ALL of Taylor's lyrics into some sort of A.I. contraption, and then asked it to write some new lines for her. And they ended up with some lyrics that really aren't that far-fetched.

Here are a few of them, interspersed with LEGIT Taylor Swift lyrics. Can you tell the difference?

1. "Wednesday is a wound around the corner."

2. "The way you move is like a full-on rainstorm."

3. "I wore your tee in the morning and love at night."

4. "'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter."

5. "I stay out too late, got nothin' in my brain."

6. "It's time because you wanna be far from town. Let's roll this night."

7. "'Cause we're young and we're reckless, we'll take this way too far."

8. "We're starry-eyed hipsters and wannabe players."

9. "She's there always, like Jesus."

10. "The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama."

11. "So know that everything falls, but it's worth it now that we're in flames."

12. "It's true she'll write whatever is fair."

Here are the quiz answers...

1. Computer: "Wednesday is a wound around the corner."

2. Taylor: "The way you move is like a full-on rainstorm." (. . . from "Sparks Fly")

3. Computer: "I wore your tee in the morning and love at night."

4. Taylor: "'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter." (. . . from "Love Story")

5. Taylor: "I stay out too late, got nothin' in my brain." (. . . from "Shake It Off")

6. Computer: "It's time because you wanna be far from town. Let's roll this night."

7. Taylor: "'Cause we're young and we're reckless, we'll take this way too far." (. . . from "Blank Space")

8. Computer: "We're starry-eyed hipsters and wannabe players."

9. Computer: "She's there always, like Jesus."

10. Taylor: "The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama." (. . . from "Look What You Made Me Do")

11. Computer: "So know that everything falls, but it's worth it now that we're in flames."

12. Computer: "It's true she'll write whatever is fair."

