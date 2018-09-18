PSA: Clear See Through Purses or Small Clutch Only Allowed at Taylor Swift Tonight!

If you plan on bringing the kitchen sink in your purse to Taylor Swift tonight, think again.

According to Explore St. Louis, you are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, purse or 1 standard gallon disposable freezer bag.

You are also allowed a small clutch purse no larger than the size of your hand. See approved bags below:

Other reminders when planning for tonight's big event:

Street Closures, Passenger Drop Off

Street closures:

Convention Plaza – Broadway Ave. to 7th St,; 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16 until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Cole Street – Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

6th St. – Carr St. to Cole St.; 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Carr St – 6th St. to 7th St.; 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Passenger drop off and pickup will be permitted on the west lane of Broadway with vehicle standing or parking prohibited.

Prohibited Items

The following items are prohibited: alcoholic beverages, animals (exception for certified service animals), aerosol cans, briefcases and bags (except as noted), banners with poles, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, skates, segways,(or other unauthorized means of transportation), coolers, thermoses, or ice chests, distribution of unauthorized promotional or commercial material, drones, food and beverage, fireworks, road flares, emergency flares, explosives (or other incendiary devices),glass or metal containers of any style, illegal substances, items that may be deemed a safety hazard or annoyance to participants or guests (balls, frisbees, balloons, projectiles, horns, radios, bells, whistles, musical instruments, laser pointers, etc.) umbrellas, lights or battery packs, long wallet chains, political signage, professional cameras, purses larger than a clutch bag, selfie sticks, signs larger than 11 X 17 inches, spurs, studded jewelry, video cameras, GoPros, audio recording devices and tripods; no video or audio recording will be allowed, weapons of any kind, including guns, knives, pepper spray or mace, handcuffs, nightsticks or other items.

