Practical Things Older People Do Better Than Millennials

Here are just a few things that older people can do way better than millennials.

April 20, 2018
According to a new survey, here are 10 practical things people over the age of 55 are much more likely to know than millennials...

1.  How to read a clock with minute and hour hands.  90% of older people are very confident doing it.  Only 61% of millennials are.

2.  How many feet are in a yard?  90% of older people were confident it's three feet, compared to just 21% of millennials.

3.  How to iron a shirt, 86% of older people compared to 52% of millennials.

4.  How to sew on a button.  84% to 41%.

5.  Multiplying two LOW numbers in your head, 79% compared to 41% of millennials.

6.  How to use the index in the back of a book, 77% compared to 35%.

7.  Spelling most words without a spellchecker, 72% compared to 39% of millennials.

8.  How to set a table properly, 70% to 39%.

9.  How to garden without killing all the plants, 66% to 22%.

10.  How long you can wait before fresh foods need to be thrown out.  63% of older adults say they know, compared to just 28% of millennials. 

