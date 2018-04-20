Practical Things Older People Do Better Than Millennials

According to a new survey, here are 10 practical things people over the age of 55 are much more likely to know than millennials...

1. How to read a clock with minute and hour hands. 90% of older people are very confident doing it. Only 61% of millennials are.

2. How many feet are in a yard? 90% of older people were confident it's three feet, compared to just 21% of millennials.

3. How to iron a shirt, 86% of older people compared to 52% of millennials.

4. How to sew on a button. 84% to 41%.

5. Multiplying two LOW numbers in your head, 79% compared to 41% of millennials.

6. How to use the index in the back of a book, 77% compared to 35%.

7. Spelling most words without a spellchecker, 72% compared to 39% of millennials.

8. How to set a table properly, 70% to 39%.

9. How to garden without killing all the plants, 66% to 22%.

10. How long you can wait before fresh foods need to be thrown out. 63% of older adults say they know, compared to just 28% of millennials.

Click Here to see more.