Popular Invented Baby Names

The website Quartz analyzed all of the Social Security Administration's new data on baby names last year, and they found that parents in this country INVENTED 1,100 new baby names in 2017.

But even though these names had never been used before, some of them were surprisingly common last year.

The most popular new name was Camreigh, spelled C-A-M-R-E-I-G-H. 91 parents gave their kids that name last year.

he second-most popular new name was Asahd, spelled A-S-A-H-D, with 58 babies. And it may be based on DJ Khaled's son who was given that name in 2016. (The Social Security Administration only records if five or more babies were given a name in each year, so that's why Asahd is considered "new" in 2017.)

The third-most popular new name was Taishmara, spelled T-A-I-S-H-M-A-R-A, which went to 38 babies. That name could be based on the Internet celebrity Taishmara Rivera, so I guess she invented it first.

Some of the other popular new made-up names last year were Kashdon . . . Draxler . . . Noctis . . . Ledgen . . . Miraclle with two "Ls" . . . and Cersei.

Click Here to see more.