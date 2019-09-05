Pop Culture Events That Happened Ten Years Ago In September

Here's a list of pop culture events that happened 10 years ago in September of 2009...

1. The Black Eyed Peas had the #1 song with "I Gotta Feeling".

2. Selena Gomez & The Scene released their debut album, "Kiss and Tell".

3. Ellen DeGeneres was announced as a new judge on "American Idol".

4. Khloe Kardashian married Lamar Odom.

5. Patrick Swayze died at the age of 57.

6. Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the "VMAs" which led to President Obama calling him a "jackass", and Donald Trump calling for a BOYCOTT of Kanye's music.

7. "Modern Family", "Community", "The Vampire Diaries", and "The Good Wife" debuted.

8. "King of the Hill" aired its final episode.

