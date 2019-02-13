Please Send Cards To Little Louie Schneider

We got a message from Lewis, one of our listeneres, who needs ALL OF OUR HELP for a little boy in Arkansas named Louis Schneider...

."...Throughout conversations with his Mom since, I have learned more about Louie’s struggles and that his body isn’t responding to the medicine any longer. Unfortunately, Louie is terminal now and they’re only giving him weeks to live. He is at now at home with hospice and they are trying to make his body as comfortable as possible.

In the meantime, he LOVES to receive mail. It’s a distraction from all of the pain he’s enduring and it lifts his spirits.

Here’s where the favor part comes in to play... I had no idea that an innocent act of kindness would turn into a mission for me. I ask, beg and plead that while you’re out and about over the next couple of days, please pick up a card or make him one and send it to him in the next few days. I’d love to flood this little guy’s room with so much mail, that he doesn’t have any free time to worry about how he’s feeling and allow him to keep that beautiful smile on his face.

Thank you, in advance.

FYI: He can’t receive any food or treats - but, he does love cards, hats and super heroes."

Please send your card or care package to:

LOUIE SCHNEIDER

1054 SKYLINE DRIVE

ALEXANDER, AR 72002​