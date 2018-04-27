(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY)

Photo: Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury

Here's Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury for the new movie about Queen.

Check out some pictures of Rami Malek from "Mr. Robot" as FREDDIE MERCURY in the Queen movie "Bohemian Rhapsody".

