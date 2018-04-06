Photo: Phrases Banned At The Masters

A few days back, there was talk that 'Dilly Dilly' was included on a list of phrases that were banned from the Masters this weekend, and if anyone shouted them during play, security would immediately kick them out.

Now, the site SkratchTV claims it has the full, 'official list' of phrases banned at Augusta. It's so ridiculous that it's almost surely a joke, but so is the idea that they would specifically BAN anyone from saying 'Dilly Dilly,' so who knows.