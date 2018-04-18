Photo: Girl Takes Cutout Of Michael B. Jordan To Prom

A girl took a cutout of Michael B. Jordan to the prom, and Michael approved.

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ