(Dreamstime)

Photo: Boxer With Border Wall-Themed Trunks Gets Beaten By Mexican Opponent

American boxer Rod Salka wore BORDER WALL-themed trunks against Mexican boxer Francisco Vargas last Thursday, and it didn't end well.

April 16, 2018
Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company
Categories: 
Features

American boxer Rod Salka wore BORDER WALL- themed trunks against Mexican boxer Francisco Vargas last Thursday, and he paid for that mistake.  Vargas pummeled Salka, and he surrendered after six rounds. 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
border
wall
themed
opponent
boxer
trunks
mexican
loses
gets
beat
photo
READ MORE READ LESS