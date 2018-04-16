Photo: Boxer With Border Wall-Themed Trunks Gets Beaten By Mexican Opponent

American boxer Rod Salka wore BORDER WALL- themed trunks against Mexican boxer Francisco Vargas last Thursday, and he paid for that mistake. Vargas pummeled Salka, and he surrendered after six rounds.

Boxer Rod Salka faced of against Mexican Olympian, Francisco Vargas today. Salka wore red, white & blue trunks that read “America 1st” & were decorated with faux-masonry, a gesture to mock the Mexican’s heritage & reference the southern border wall. A few rounds into the fight... pic.twitter.com/AIs0PG5Ow9 — Simar (@sahluwal) April 14, 2018