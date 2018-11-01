The Personality And Physical Traits That Hold Singles Back

According to a new survey, two-thirds of single people say they blame THEMSELVES for not being in a relationship.

The survey asked people what personality traits and physical traits of theirs they specifically blame for holding them back. And here are the most common answers...

For men, the top five personality traits are: I'm not outgoing enough . . . I have low self-esteem . . . I'm too polite . . . I'm too boring . . . and I'm too nerdy.

For women, the personality traits are: I'm not outgoing enough . . . I have low self-esteem . . . I'm too boring . . . I'm too intelligent . . . and I'm too outspoken.

For men, the top five physical traits holding them back are: My abs aren't toned enough . . . I'm too fat . . . my chest isn't toned enough . . . my arms aren't toned enough . . . and I'm too short.

For women, the physical traits are: I'm too fat . . . my abs aren't toned enough . . . my arms aren't toned enough . . . my legs aren't toned enough . . . and my nose is too big.

