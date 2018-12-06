"People's" Most Intriguing People Of 2018

"People" magazine has put out its annual list of the 25 "most intriguing" people of the year.

Here's their Top 10, along with quick takes on why each one is intriguing...

1. Michelle Obama . . . because within days of publication, her memoir, "Becoming", became the best-selling book of the year.

2. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie . . . because they've done so well in the ratings in the wake of the firing of Matt Lauer.

3. Chip and Joanna Gaines . . . because they retired "Fixer Upper" last year to recharge, but are already planning to return to TV on their own network.

4. Melissa McCarthy . . . because she's getting Oscar-buzz for a serious role in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?", where she plays a mean-spirited literary forger.

5. Idris Elba . . . He was probably chosen to hype their own choice to make him their 'Sexiest Man Alive,' but they also note that he can do so many acting genres, including comedy and musicals.

6. Aly Raisman . . . because she came forward to testify against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused her.

7. Meghan Markle . . . because she went from being on the show "Suits" to marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the Royal Family.

8. The Parkland Teens . . . because they went from everyday students to nationwide activists for school safety after surviving a deadly mass shooting.

9. Ariana Grande . . . because she broke up with Mac Miller . . . had a wildly off-the-rails relationship with Pete Davidson . . . then, after Mac's death, she broke up with Pete, and released the hit "Thank U, Next".

10. Julia Louis-Dreyfus . . . because she's back after a breast-cancer treatment that required three rounds of chemo, which she documented on social media.

