Panic! at the Disco & Cyndi Lauper Sing “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”

Panic! at the Disco and Cyndi Lauper teamed up for a duet of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” during Panic!’s concert in Long Island, New York, on Friday. In footage shared online, vocalist Brendon Urie is seen nailing some of the highest notes in his vocal range before Lauper joins him onstage to duet on the 1983 hit. The pair spend the rest of the performance trading lines, holding hands and dancing. As Billboard notes, Urie starred in a 2017 production of Kinky Boots, the musical featuring original compositions by Lauper.

Video of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Brendon Urie duet w/ Cyndi Lauper (Live)

