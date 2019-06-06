Boston Is Trying To Claim Panera 'Began' There, But Its Real Home is St. Louis

Tim was doing research for a joke on Panera (or as we know it, St. Louis Bread Company) and he's really, really upset with what he found.

Apparently, their website claims the restaurants that were first opened in St. Louis, "began" in Boston, Massachusetts.

Umm. No.

Hi @panerabread. Big fan here. I grew up in St. Louis a flew blocks from your 1st store and I don’t understand why your website claims you began in Boston! Our two cities aren’t getting along lately and we’d appreciate some clarification! pic.twitter.com/QTC8Cm0Iwb — Tim Convy (@timconvy) June 6, 2019

Panera did respond to Tim and admitted the "Panera-as-we-know-it" started in Kirkwood and they directed him to their website.

Although The Cookie Jar was founded in Boston, MA, Panera-as-we-know-it started in Kirkwood, MO. You can find our story here: https://t.co/MPRCL0TRV1 — Panera Bread (@askpanera) June 3, 2019

So the story that's on the "Our History" page of the website. It explains there was a chain of Au Bon Pain cookie shops located on the East Coast, owned by the guy who bought St. Louis Bread Co., Ron Shaich.

RELATED: Jon Hamm's press conference was the best part about Game 3

And that guy wants to claim that it all "began" in Boston, but actually he just acquired a very successful company that already had at least 19 locations around the U.S. And all of that STARTED in St. Louis.

The cities of Boston and St. Louis aren't getting along too well right now, mostly because of the Stanley Cup Final, but now we've got another reason.

Jon Hamm was asked about his feelings on Boston sports...



"Pick your sport and we've got, kinda beef, don't we?"#STLBlues #NHLBruins #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/ZQGWKJ0B50 — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) June 1, 2019

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved