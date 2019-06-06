Boston Is Trying To Claim Panera 'Began' There, But Its Real Home is St. Louis

Our Tim Convy is campaigning to have the story changed on their website, immediately!

June 6, 2019
Tim was doing research for a joke on Panera (or as we know it, St. Louis Bread Company) and he's really, really upset with what he found. 

Apparently, their website claims the restaurants that were first opened in St. Louis, "began" in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Umm. No. 

Panera did respond to Tim and admitted the "Panera-as-we-know-it" started in Kirkwood and they directed him to their website. 

So the story that's on the "Our History" page of the website. It explains there was a chain of Au Bon Pain cookie shops located on the East Coast, owned by the guy who bought St. Louis Bread Co., Ron Shaich. 

And that guy wants to claim that it all "began" in Boston, but actually he just acquired a very successful company that already had at least 19 locations around the U.S. And all of that STARTED in St. Louis. 

The cities of Boston and St. Louis aren't getting along too well right now, mostly because of the Stanley Cup Final, but now we've got another reason.

