A new survey for Halloween found that more than 60% of us think we've seen a ghost before and 40% of us believe our PET has seen one.

According to the survey, here are the top ten things we're afraid of...

1. Snakes.

2. Spiders.

3. Sharks.

4. Drowning.

5. Heights.

6. Public speaking.

7. Failure.

8. Bees.

9. Tight spaces.

10. Rejection.

