The Odds In Every State Of Seeing A UFO

The website Casino.org just calculated the chances of seeing a UFO in all 50 states. Their odds are based on the number of sightings over the past eight decades, divided by the total population.

The results tend to skew toward the states with smaller populations and wide open spaces . . . where there are notoriously a LOT of close encounters and not a ton of people.

The 10 states with the best odds of spotting a UFO are: Wyoming . . . Vermont . . . Montana . . . North Dakota . . . Alaska . . . Hawaii . . . New Mexico . . . Rhode Island . . . New Hampshire . . . and Maine.

And the 10 states with the worst odds are: Florida . . . Texas . . . New York . . . Illinois . . . Pennsylvania . . . Tennessee . . . Arizona . . . New Jersey . . . Michigan . . . and Maryland.

By the way, if you're curious, there have been just under 260,000 total UFO sightings in the United States since 1940, or an average of about 3,300 a year.

