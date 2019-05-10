The Numbers Behind "Being A Mom"

Mother's Day is a good occasion to remember JUST how much moms are doing on the 364 days a year that don't explicitly celebrate them.

A new study broke down a bunch of yearly stats on being a mom. And here are some of the highlights...

1. Moms spend three hours and 58 minutes a week watching kids' sports, which adds up to around eight full days per year.

2. They take three days off work per year to look after sick kids.

3. The spend four hours and 55 minutes at school plays and assemblies per year.

4. Hang five drawings on the fridge every year.

5. Buy 38 presents per kid per year between birthdays, Christmas, and other occasions.

6. Get woken up 16 times a year for bad dreams.

7. Hear the kids say "I'm bored" 144 times a year, or 12 times a month.

8. And moms hear their kids say "I love you" 676 times a year, or 13 times a week.

