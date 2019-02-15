Nickelodeon Revivals

Nickelodeon has confirmed a ton of new projects, including a revival of "All That", the sketch comedy show that helped launch the careers of Kenan Thompson, Nick Cannon, and Amanda Bynes. Kenan is an executive producer on the new one.

They're reviving Fox's "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?", with John Cena replacing Jeff Foxworthy as the host.

They're also working on some possible "SpongeBob SquarePants" spin-offs, as well as a new show based on the recent "Paddington" movies and one based on characters from Lego City.

All these projects are fairly early in development, so there aren't many details.

Click Here to see more.