Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Engaged After 2 Months of Dating

July 27, 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after just two months of dating. According to People, the 25-year-old popped the question a week ago when they celebrated Chopra's 36th birthday in London. Jonas allegedly shut down a Tiffany store in New York City before the trip so he could buy an engagement ring. On Thursday night, Chopra's director Ali Abbas Zafar from the Indian film Bharat alluded to her engagement with a cryptic tweet.

Chopra and Jonas have had a whirlwind romance in the past two months in which they traveled all over the world and met each other's families.

