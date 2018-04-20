The NFL Teams With The Easiest And Toughest Schedules

The NFL released its schedule for next season yesterday, and people are already analyzing which teams have the EASIEST and the TOUGHEST schedules.

Here are the 11 NFL teams with what looks like the EASIEST schedules... Mostly because the play the Cleveland Browns...

1. The Houston Texans . . . They'll play the Browns once.

2. The Tennessee Titans . . . They DON'T play the Browns.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Oakland Raiders are tied for third . . .

The Bengals play the Browns TWICE, and the Raiders do once.

5. The Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Denver Broncos are all tied for fifth . . . The Steelers play the Browns twice, the Jets and Broncos play Cleveland once, and the Jaguars won't get to face them.

9. The Los Angeles Chargers . . . They'll play the Browns once.

10. The Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots are tied for 10th.

The NFL teams with the TOUGHEST schedules are...

1. The Green Bay Packers

2. The New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions are tied for second.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. The Cleveland Browns, the Seattle Seahawks, and the L.A. Rams are all tied for fifth.

8. The New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears, and the Arizona Cardinals are all tied for eighth.

