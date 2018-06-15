The New Words Added To The Oxford English Dictionary

The Oxford English Dictionary just added a bunch of new, modern words. Here are some of the additions...

1. binge watch. Verb, "To watch multiple episodes (of a television program) consecutively or in rapid succession."

2. imposter syndrome. Noun, "The persistent inability to believe that one's success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one's own efforts or skills."

3. stan. Verb, "Be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity."

4. microaggression. Noun, "A statement, action, or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination or prejudice."

5. spoiler alert. Noun, "An intervention used to warn that an important detail of the story is about to be divulged or alluded to."

