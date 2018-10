New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour is coming to St. Louis, with very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Naughty by Nature!

NKOTB will perform on May 8 at Enterprise Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10am

Tune in with Courtney and Company and listen to win tickets all this week!

Click here to read more!