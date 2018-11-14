Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow"
Netflix is doing a RAP competition with T.I., Cardi B, and Chance the Rapper as judges.
Now, even Netflix is getting a singing competition show. But they're looking exclusively for hip-hop artists. It's called "Rhythm + Flow", and it already has some serious star power.
JOHN LEGEND is one of the executive producers, and the three judges will be CHANCE THE RAPPER, CARDI B, and T.I.
Netflix ordered 10 hour-long episodes, which will premiere sometime next fall.
