NBC's Renewals And Cancellations

Now that NBC has unveiled their schedule for next season, here's the full breakdown of the shows they canceled: "The Brave", "The Carmichael Show", "Great News", "The Night Shift", "Rise", and "Taken".

A final season of "Shades of Blue" airs this summer.

The shows they ARE bringing back include: "America's Got Talent", "A.P. Bio", "The Blacklist", "Blindspot", "Chicago Fire", "Chicago Med", "Chicago P.D.", "Dateline NBC", "Ellen's Game of Games", "Good Girls", "The Good Place", " Hollywood Game Night", "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", "Midnight, Texas", "Superstore", "This Is Us", "The Voice", "The Wall", "Will & Grace", and "World of Dance".

This will be "Law & Order: SVU's" 20th season, tying it with the two longest-running dramas, "Law & Order" (regular) and "Gunsmoke".

NBC is still undecided on "Better Late Than Never", "Champions", "Genius Junior", "Law & Order: True Crime", "Little Big Shots", "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge", and, for the second year in a row, "Timeless".

On to OTHER networks...

Fox confirmed rumors that they're bringing back "Last Man Standing", the CW is reviving "Charmed" and "Roswell", and CBS has decided NOT to renew "Kevin Can Wait", which essentially became a revival of "King of Queens" when they brought in Leah Remini last year.