It's National Relaxation Day today. So here are five ways to help yourself relax that are all backed by science...

1. Eat a banana. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure. And when your blood pressure's low, it's easier to deal with stress.

2. Give yourself a hand massage. It's a quick and easy way to relax by releasing endorphins. Especially if you work on a computer and type all day.

3. Mow your lawn. Fresh-cut grass has a specific chemical in it that makes us feel happy and relaxed. That's why everyone loves the smell of it.

4. Avoid screens before bed. The artificial light blocks the production of melatonin, the hormone that makes you sleepy. Studies have found people who use phones and computers late at night tend to be more stressed out.

5. Listen to music. It relaxes you by slowing down your heart rate, lowering your blood pressure, and blocking stress hormones. Studies have found that classical music works best. But ANY type of music you enjoy also works.

