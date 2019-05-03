Today is National Paranormal Day, so here are some results from a new survey. It turns out that this country is WAY more into ghosts than you might guess...

1. Four out of five people believe in ghosts. 45% say they believe even though they've never seen one . . . and 35% say they believe BECAUSE they've seen one.

2. 90% of people say they're scared of at least one paranormal phenomenon.

3. 12% think the government knows more about aliens than it's telling us.

4. And finally, 4% think their house is haunted.

Click Here to see more.