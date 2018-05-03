(Dreamstime)

National Paranormal Day

Do you believe in ghosts?

May 3, 2018
Today is National Paranormal Day, so here are some results from a new survey.  It turns out that this country is WAY more into ghosts than you might guess...

1.  Four out of five people believe in ghosts.  45% say they believe even though they've never seen one . . . and 35% say they believe BECAUSE they've seen one.

2.  90% of people say they're scared of at least one paranormal phenomenon.

3.  12% think the government knows more about aliens than it's telling us.

4.  And finally, 4% think their house is haunted. 

