National Kick Butts Day
It's National Kick Butts Day!
March 20, 2019
Today is National Kick Butts Day, as in cigarette butts. And if you're looking to quit smoking, or know someone who is, a new survey looked at the top reasons people give it up...
1. Money. A pack a day can cost anywhere from $150 to $300 a month. 43% said it was one of the main reasons they quit.
2. Health reasons, 30%.
3. Pressure from family or friends, 23%.
4. Becoming a parent or grandparent, 20%.
5. Losing a friend or family member to smoking, 16%.
The survey also found two-thirds of smokers have tried to quit . . . four times, on average. And the top three reasons they went back to smoking were stress, being around other smokers, and a lack of support.
Click Here to see more.